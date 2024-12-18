Morning news brief
The suspect in the killing of a health care CEO has been charged with murder. The Fed is expected to lower its benchmark interest rate. We're learning more details about the Wisconsin school shooter.
Copyright 2024 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
The suspect in the killing of a health care CEO has been charged with murder. The Fed is expected to lower its benchmark interest rate. We're learning more details about the Wisconsin school shooter.
Copyright 2024 NPR