© 2024 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

2024: The year of global elections

By Scott Detrow,
Avery KeatleyAdam Raney
Published December 21, 2024 at 4:55 PM CST

Billions of people around the world voted in elections across more than 60 countries this past year. The results provide an assessment of the state of electoral democracy on a global level.

Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR News
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a White House correspondent for NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Scott Detrow
Avery Keatley
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Avery Keatley
Adam Raney

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info