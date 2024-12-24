Morning news brief

© 2024 WWNO
By Asma Khalid
Published December 24, 2024 at 3:00 AM CST

Ukraine relies more and more on unmanned flying attack drones. Why H-1B visas may be scrutinized in Donald Trump's second term. Each year thousands of new species are added to the scientific record.

NPR News
Asma Khalid
Asma Khalid is a White House correspondent for NPR. She also co-hosts The NPR Politics Podcast.
