House Speaker Mike Johnson is reelected to his position
A new session of Congress began Friday with Republicans to take full control in the Washington this month. But the new session was not without internal drama for the party.
Copyright 2025 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
A new session of Congress began Friday with Republicans to take full control in the Washington this month. But the new session was not without internal drama for the party.
Copyright 2025 NPR