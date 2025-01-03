© 2025 WWNO
Zebra fish respond to ketamine

By Jon Hamilton
Published January 3, 2025 at 4:08 PM CST

New research shows that the anesthetic ketamine keeps fish from giving up -- and the way it works may help figure out how it works in humans and lead to better medications for depression.

NPR News
Jon Hamilton
Jon Hamilton is a correspondent for NPR's Science Desk. Currently he focuses on neuroscience and health risks.
