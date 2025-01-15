Morning news brief
Seven of Trump's Cabinet nominees face confirmation hearing Wednesday, an update on the latest from the LA-area wildfires, South Korea's impeached President Yoon detained over martial law declaration.
Copyright 2025 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
Seven of Trump's Cabinet nominees face confirmation hearing Wednesday, an update on the latest from the LA-area wildfires, South Korea's impeached President Yoon detained over martial law declaration.
Copyright 2025 NPR