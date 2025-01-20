© 2025 WWNO
Follow NPR for Donald Trump's Inauguration Day coverage

The fate of Trump's immigration executive actions

By Joel Rose
Published January 20, 2025 at 4:31 PM CST

Trump is expected to sign 10 executive actions related to immigration on his first day in office. They're the first steps in a sweeping immigration agenda for his second term.

Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR News
Joel Rose
Joel Rose is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk. He covers immigration and breaking news.
