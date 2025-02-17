4 top aides to New York City Mayor Eric Adams resign

Controversy surrounding New York City Mayor Eric Adams deepened Monday as four of his top aides and deputy mayors announced they're resigning. This comes days after the Trump administration's Justice Department moved to drop corruption charges against Adams.

Critics say the DOJ shelved its criminal corruption and bribery charges against Mayor Adams, a Democrat, after he agreed to collaborate with President Trump's immigration crackdown. Adams faces growing calls to resign, and now four of his most senior aides say they're leaving office.

In a joint statement, several officials pointed to the "extraordinary events" that have rocked Adams' administration in recent weeks. "To stay faithful to the oaths we swore to New Yorkers … we have come to the difficult decision to step down," they said.

Speaking over the weekend, Adams rejected calls that he leave office. In a statement sent to NPR, Adams said he's "disappointed" by the resignations.

Copyright 2025 NPR