USAID workers return to HQ to pick up their things

By Michele Kelemen
Published February 28, 2025 at 3:07 AM CST

The headquarters of the U.S. Agency for International Development was closed weeks ago. Now, those who worked there are being allowed to return briefly to pick up their things.

NPR News
Michele Kelemen
Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
