Morning news brief
Labor Department to release monthly jobs report card, President Trump to speak to cryptocurrency founders and investors at the White House, uncertainty grows over ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.
Copyright 2025 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
Labor Department to release monthly jobs report card, President Trump to speak to cryptocurrency founders and investors at the White House, uncertainty grows over ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.
Copyright 2025 NPR