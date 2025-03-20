Morning news brief
Fed holds rates steady due to uncertainty over impact of tariffs on the economy, federal judge declines to block DOGE takeover of U.S. Institute of Peace, Israel launches new ground offensive in Gaza.
Copyright 2025 NPR
