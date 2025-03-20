© 2025 WWNO
Morning news brief

By A Martínez,
Leila Fadel
Published March 20, 2025 at 3:22 AM CDT

Fed holds rates steady due to uncertainty over impact of tariffs on the economy, federal judge declines to block DOGE takeover of U.S. Institute of Peace, Israel launches new ground offensive in Gaza.

A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel

