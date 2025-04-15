Morning news brief
El Salvador's president says he will not return wrongly deported man, whistleblower describes DOGE actions at NLRB, Trump administration freezes more than $2.2 billion after Harvard rejects demands.
Copyright 2025 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
El Salvador's president says he will not return wrongly deported man, whistleblower describes DOGE actions at NLRB, Trump administration freezes more than $2.2 billion after Harvard rejects demands.
Copyright 2025 NPR