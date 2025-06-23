Oklahoma City wins its first NBA title since moving from Seattle

The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Indiana Pacers in game seven of the NBA Finals Sunday night to win the NBA title for the first time since the team relocated from Seattle in 2008.

The final game was filled with drama, including a devastating injury to the Pacers’ star player, Tyrese Halliburton.

Joe Mussatto, sports columnist for The Oklahoman, joins host Asma Khalid.

