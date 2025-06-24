Israel and Iran agree to a ceasefire
President Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran on Monday. The agreement was confirmed by both countries on Tuesday, but only hours later the ceasefire seemed tenuous.
Copyright 2025 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
President Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran on Monday. The agreement was confirmed by both countries on Tuesday, but only hours later the ceasefire seemed tenuous.
Copyright 2025 NPR