© 2025 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Israel and Iran agree to a ceasefire

By Leila Fadel,
Daniel Estrin
Published June 24, 2025 at 3:15 AM CDT

President Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran on Monday. The agreement was confirmed by both countries on Tuesday, but only hours later the ceasefire seemed tenuous.

Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR News
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel
Daniel Estrin
Daniel Estrin is NPR's international correspondent in Jerusalem.
See stories by Daniel Estrin

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info