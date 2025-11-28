Morning news brief

© 2025 WWNO
By A Martínez
Published November 28, 2025 at 3:51 AM CST

One of the two National Guard members shot in D.C. has died, the holiday shopping season is here, but shoppers are apprehensive, stores try to coax anxious shoppers into splurging this Black Friday.

NPR News
A Martínez
