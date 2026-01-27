Morning news brief
Trump will "consider" reducing number of ICE agents in Minnesota, governor says, Trump hopes to turn attention back to the economy in Iowa Tuesday, social media apps on trial over effects on children.
Copyright 2026 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
Trump will "consider" reducing number of ICE agents in Minnesota, governor says, Trump hopes to turn attention back to the economy in Iowa Tuesday, social media apps on trial over effects on children.
Copyright 2026 NPR