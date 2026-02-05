© 2026 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Morning news brief

NPR | By Steve Inskeep,
Leila Fadel
Published February 5, 2026 at 3:56 AM CST

Hundreds of federal agents are leaving from Minnesota, poll finds a jump in disapproval of ICE among Democrats and Independents, the last major arms control treaty between Russia and the U.S. expires.

Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR News
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info