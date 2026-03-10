© 2026 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Diane Mack's last day is March 20: send her a message of appreciation HERE or by calling/texting 504-302-3889!

New book recounts how Apple became a tech giant

NPR | By Michel Martin
Published March 10, 2026 at 3:01 AM CDT

In his new book "Apple: The First 50 Years," CBS Sunday Morning correspondent David Pogue tells the story of how Apple became one of the most valuable companies in the world.

Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR News
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info