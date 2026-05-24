What we know about the status of a U.S.-Iran deal
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to Ariane Tabatabaithe, Public Service Fellow at Lawfare, about where things stand on a potential deal between the U.S. and Iran on ending the war.
Copyright 2026 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to Ariane Tabatabaithe, Public Service Fellow at Lawfare, about where things stand on a potential deal between the U.S. and Iran on ending the war.
Copyright 2026 NPR