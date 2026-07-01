© 2026 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

U.S. team faces off against Bosnia and Herzegovina in World Cup match

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 1, 2026 at 10:53 AM CDT

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with soccer commentator Sean Wheelock ahead of Wednesday night’s U.S. Men’s National Team match against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

A win gets the U.S. to the Round of 16. A loss means their tournament is over.

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story referred to the U.S. World Cup soccer team as Team USA. Team USA is a trademark of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info