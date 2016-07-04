© 2022 WWNO
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your crucial donation during the Fall Drive provides content across platforms and across the world: 844-790-1094 or click here now!
NPR News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Looks To Capitalize On Brexit

Published July 4, 2016 at 6:09 AM CDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Texas Governor Greg Abbott is looking to capitalize on Britain's Brexit, not to declare a Texit (ph) from the American union, as some Texans would like. Instead, Texas has launched a digital ad campaign in London through this Fourth of July weekend. The ads urge British companies to, quote, "declare independence from high taxes," pointing out that Texas is, quote, "free to trade" on Independence Day. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR News

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info