101-Year-Old Woman Sets Track Record In Her Age Group

Published July 4, 2017 at 6:06 AM CDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with congratulations to Julia Hawkins, who is 101 and competed last month at the National Senior Games in Birmingham, Ala. No matter the Birmingham heat, she set the women's world record for the 100-yard dash in her age group. That's right. She is older than the number of yards in the 100-yard dash and made it in under 40 seconds. She started competing in the games quite young - at age 75. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

