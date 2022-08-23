© 2022 WWNO
Finland's prime minister got grief for partying. Australia's leader was cheered

Published August 23, 2022 at 5:07 AM CDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. National leaders are people, too. Some people complained when video showed Finland's prime minister - she was partying with friends. Yet there seems to be less controversy after the guy who leads Australia turned up at a rock concert. When spotted by the crowd, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese downed his beer and held up the empty cup. The crowd roared its approval.

(SOUNDBITE OF CHEERING)

INSKEEP: Cheers. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

