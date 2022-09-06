No. 22 seed ends Rafael Nadal's 22-match Grand Slam streak at the U.S. Open

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning, I'm A Martinez. This year's U.S. Open is a tournament that keeps on giving. Only a few days after what was likely Serena Williams' last tennis match, the event delivered another memorable moment - the upset of 22-time Grand Slam champ Rafael Nadal by 22nd-ranked American from Hyattsville, Md., Frances Tiafoe, who was in disbelief.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

FRANCES TIAFOE: Yeah, I really don't know what happened.

MARTINEZ: Here's what is happening - of the eight men left at the U.S. Open, six are ranked outside the top 10. It's MORNING EDITION.