WNBA legend Sue Bird is heading for retirement

A WNBA legend is heading for retirement. Seattle Storm superstar Sue Bird played her last basketball game yesterday. The Storm were eliminated from the playoffs by the Las Vegas Aces, ending what Bird promised was her last season. Bird won four championships and appeared in a record 13 All-Star Games throughout her 20-year career. After the game, fans showed their appreciation.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: (Chanting) Thank you, Sue.

SUE BIRD: I mean...

UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: (Chanting) Thank you, Sue.

