'Wait Wait' for Oct. 8, 2022: With Not My Job guest Ralph Macchio

This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Ralph Macchio and panelists Adam Felber, Emmy Blotnick and Alzo Slade. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Joe Versus The Sunshine State; A Plethora of Pandemic Playthings; A Whale of a Scandal

Panel Questions

Down Low, Too Slow

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists read three stories about vegetables with PR problems, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Cobra Kai's Ralph Macchio answers three questions about body waxing

Ralph Macchio became a teen heartthrob in 1984, when he starred as Daniel LaRusso in The Karate Kid. Then, he returned to the role in the hit show Cobra Kai. He's now written a new memoir called Waxing On, but what does he know about body waxing?

Panel Questions

Men and Metal; A Happy Meal for Practical People; Yet Another Chicken Trend

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: A Spread Beyond Bread; Fashion in a Can; A Vacation from Your Vacation

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

Predictions

Our panelists predict, what will be the next scandal in the fishing world?

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.