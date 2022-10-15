© 2022 WWNO
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
THANK YOU, DONORS! Your crucial financial support during our 50th Fall Drive is what will Power WWNO Everywhere for years to come. Didn't get a chance to give during the Drive? You gift will always make an impact >> give today. And again, thank you!
NPR News

Soaring food and rent costs hit home for families

By Stacey Vanek Smith
Published October 15, 2022 at 6:47 AM CDT

The torrid pace of inflation shows no sign of relenting and is now hitting hard at home — as soaring food and rent costs take a bigger bite out of family budgets.

Copyright 2022 NPR

NPR News
Stacey Vanek Smith
Stacey Vanek Smith is the co-host of NPR's The Indicator from Planet Money. She's also a correspondent for Planet Money, where she covers business and economics. In this role, Smith has followed economic stories down the muddy back roads of Oklahoma to buy 100 barrels of oil; she's traveled to Pune, India, to track down the man who pitched the country's dramatic currency devaluation to the prime minister; and she's spoken with a North Korean woman who made a small fortune smuggling artificial sweetener in from China.
See stories by Stacey Vanek Smith

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info