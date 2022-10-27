Elon Musk has finally bought Twitter: A timeline of the twists and turns

Elon Musk has added Twitter to his long list of companies, which includes Tesla and SpaceX.

The billionaire's purchase of Twitter was finalized Thursday, according to a source close to the deal. He also fired key executives, including Twitter's CEO Parag Agrawal and its chief financial officer, in a clear sign that he wants to overhaul the company.

A day earlier, he had renamed himself "Chief Twit" on his Twitter bio page. Musk has vowed to overhaul Twitter's business model, take it private and loosen rules against harassment, abuse and misleading claims.

Musk and Twitter had been locked in a months-long legal battle after he got cold feet about going through with the deal. But just days before they were set to go to trial, Musk surprised everyone by saying he'd buy Twitter after all.

Here's a real-time account of the twists and turns:

