Biden cheers Democrats for avoiding a 'red wave' in the midterm elections

Updated November 9, 2022 at 5:35 PM ET

President Biden cheered Democrats for their better-than-expected performance in the midterm elections and avoiding a "red wave," but with Republicans poised to claim a narrow majority in the House he said he is prepared to work across the aisle.

Speaking to reporters from the State Dining Room on Wednesday, Biden said he will invite congressional leaders from both parties to the White House after traveling to the Middle East and Asia later this week.

"I'm prepared to work with my Republican colleagues," he said. "The American people have made clear, I think, that my Republican colleagues be prepared to work with me as well."

The president also reiterated his intention to seek reelection, saying he will likely make the final decision early next year.

"Our intention is to run again ... regardless of what the outcome of this election was," Biden told reporters. He said he hoped to "sneak away for a week around" the holidays with the first lady, Jill Biden, and make an announcement after that.

Biden's remarks came on the heels of a Democratic midterms performance that has so far defied history. Since World War II, the party out of power has typically gained an average of 28 House seats and two Senate seats in a president's first midterms. Democrats appear on track to defy that precedent.

Though Democrats are expected to lose control of the House of Representatives, control of the Senate is still up in the air. Several key Senate races, including those in Nevada and Arizona, remain too close to call.

When asked whether the Democrats could keep the House, Biden said there was "a possibility."

"Based on what we know as of today, we've lost very few seats for certain," he said. "We still have a possibility of keeping the House, but it's going to be close."

The president said he is "ready to compromise with Republicans" on certain issues where it makes sense, but didn't provide any specifics. He said that he doesn't have "much occasion" to talk with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy — who on Wednesday announced his candidacy to be the next Speaker of the House — but that he plans to speak with him "later today."

Finding areas of compromise could prove difficult. If Republicans take the House, they are expected to launch investigations into domestic violent extremism; allegations against President Biden's son, Hunter Biden; and the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump's home where agents seized classified documents, which have become the subject of an ongoing legal battle.

In response to a question about House Republicans' plans to conduct investigations into the Biden administration and the president's family, Biden said: "Lots of luck in your senior year, as my coach used to say."

"I think the American people want us to move on and do the things for them," Biden added.

Biden also said that "under no circumstances" would he support proposed cuts to Medicare and Social Security or any attempt to pass a federal abortion ban.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.