Multiple students are dead from Virginia and Idaho university campuses, officials say

Updated November 14, 2022 at 5:12 AM ET

Dual tragedies over the weekend on opposite sides of the country over the weekend left multiple students dead at the universities of Virginia and Idaho, authorities said.

Three people were killed and two were injured following a shooting at the University of Virginia late Sunday night, campus police confirmed. Separately, university president Jim Ryan confirmed the news in a statement issued early Monday.

Police said the suspect is Chris Darnell Jones and was still at large early Monday. Police said he is armed and have ordered students to shelter in place. Jones was listed on the university's athletics website as a football player in 2018.

In Moscow, Idaho, police there said they are investigating the deaths of four University of Idaho students found Sunday in a home near the campus.

Police have called the deaths suspected homicides, a term that doesn't necessarily suggest death was intended or committed in a criminal manner.

"The Moscow Police Department gives our heartfelt condolences to family members, friends and the Moscow community," police said in a statement.

