WATCH: Alex Murdaugh returns to the witness stand for cross-examination

The murder trial of disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh has produced moments of high drama and surprise — but Friday could surpass all that came before, as the prosecution continues their cross-examination of Murdaugh on the witness stand.

Murdaugh is expected to spend at least the first half of the day on the witness stand, after court resumed at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Prosecutor Creighton Waters began the day by asking Murdaugh, 54, about his financial crimes, emphasizing the millions of dollars he stole from clients at his law firm. Murdaugh acknowledged that in the years leading up to the 2021 killings of his wife, Maggie, 52, and son Paul, 22, his stealing increased.

When Waters asked if Murdaugh stole $3.7 million in 2019, he replied, "I think that's correct."

Waters asked Murdaugh — himself a seasoned trial lawyer who has regularly made eye contact with members of the jury — whether he looked his clients in the eye as he deceived them.

Murdaugh replied, "Every single client, I looked them in the eye," admitting that people had trusted him to work on their behalf.

The topic then turned to Murdaugh's opioid addiction, which he said he spent years battling.

In the months before the slayings, Murdaugh said, there were days when he took more than 60 pills a day. At the time, he said, he was buying various types of 30-milligram pills of oxycodone.

Murdaugh has already admitted under oath that he repeatedly lied to police investigating the killings of his wife and son and that he stole settlement money from clients.

And all that happened before the prosecution had yet asked Murdaugh about the events of June 7, 2021, the day his wife and son were killed at the family's hunting estate in the state's rural Lowcountry.

Murdaugh, 54, is being tried at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, facing two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. If convicted, he faces a potential sentence of life in prison.

The prosecution resumed cross-examination one day after Waters peppered Murdaugh with questions about his years spent deceiving clients. With the jury looking on, Waters repeatedly asked Murdaugh, the scion of a family with influence and wealth, about how he enriched himself with millions of dollars meant to help regular people cope with life-changing accidents.

On the stand, Murdaugh repeatedly said he could not remember details or precise conversations — but he declined to dispute the prosecutor's accounts of the misdeeds.

Waters also questioned Murdaugh about a solicitor's badge he carried for years — a credential he received from his father when he volunteered at the circuit solicitor's office that elder generations of the Murdaugh family led for some 86 years.

Waters displayed a photo of Murdaugh wearing the badge as he spoke to people on the night of his son Paul's boating accident in 2019, which left one woman dead. That event thrust the family into an unwelcome spotlight, and Murdaugh has said he believes it is linked to the execution-style slayings.

Murdaugh also acknowledged keeping the badge handy in his car, in case he was pulled over, for instance.

"A badge has a warming effect with other law enforcement," Murdaugh said.

