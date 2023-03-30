Live updates: Donald Trump will be indicted for his role in hush money payments

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury on Thursday, multiple sources close to Trump confirmed to NPR. The charges, which are expected to be released in coming days, make Trump the first former president in United States history to be criminally indicted. The charges are related to payments Trump made in 2016 to his former attorney over an alleged affair with an adult film star known as Stormy Daniels.

Follow along with NPR's digital live coverage as we unpack the potential for charges, an arrest and the political world's response.

