The father of the cellphone predicts we'll have devices embedded in our skin next
Shockingly, Drake was not the first to make that hotline bling.
Back in the '70s, telecommunications were the new frontier for tech companies. This is how one executive made the call that cellphones would change human life forever.
Who is he? Martin Cooper — aka the father of the cellphone, and former head of Motorola's communications systems division — and the first person to ever make a call from a cellphone.
What's the big deal? In some abstract way, we can probably connect that fateful call of yesteryear with our crippling phone addictions of today.
Want a deeper dive into technology? Listen to the Consider This episode on calls to pause AI developments.
What are people saying?
Cooper spoke with NPR (over Zoom!) about that inaugural call and how rapidly the world has changed since.
On what he said in that first-ever cellphone chat:
I said, "I'm calling you from a cellphone. A real cellphone. A personal, handheld, portable cellphone." You notice I was not averse to rubbing his nose in our achievement.
On overseeing a rapid evolution in technology:
We knew back in 1973 that someday, everybody would have a cellphone, and we're almost there. Two-thirds of the people on Earth have one. So we had a joke that said that someday when you were born, you would be assigned a phone number. If you didn't answer the phone, you would die. We never imagined that there would be a thing called the internet. That didn't exist in 1973. Digital cameras did not exist in 1973. The large-scale integrated circuit did not exist in 1973. So there were breakthroughs that have happened that we just could not have imagined.
So, what now?
Learn More:
Kai McNamee contributed to this story. contributed to this story
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.