5 people, including an 8-year-old, were killed in a shooting at a Texas home

Five people, including an 8-year-old child, were killed in a shooting inside a home in southeast Texas on Friday evening, authorities said. At least three other people were injured and the shooter remains at large.

The incident took place in the city of Cleveland, which is less than an hour northeast of Houston.

Police responded to a call about a shooting around 11:30 p.m. local time, San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers told NPR.

Four people were found dead inside the house. The 8-year-old died at a hospital. Capers said all five people killed had gunshot wounds to the head, adding that the shooter used an AR-15 style rifle.

Three others, who were injured, have been transported to a hospital. Two additional people, who were inside the residence, were evaluated on scene and have since been released, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Officials added that the shooter has fled the county.

"This is still a very fluid scene and an active investigation," the sheriff's office said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

