Our People

The Executive Council provides advice and assistance to the management of WWNO New Orleans Public Radio. Its members are elected by the Council from among WWNO’s members, upon nomination by the Council’s Nominating Committee.

Ricardo Thomas, Executive Council Chair

President, Thomas-Waddell Associates, financial consultants; President, Urban League of Louisiana Guild

Zhandra Marìn, Executive Council Vice Chair

Attorney; International Legal Associate, Pan American Group

David T. Baker

Associate Editor, The Louisiana Weekly

Melanie Myers Bronfin

Attorney; Founder, Louisiana Policy Institute for Children

Edgar "Dooky" Chase III

Businessman; Retired attorney and accountant

Jack Davis

Former Publisher, The Hartford Courant; Former Editor, The Times-Picayune/States-Item, The Chicago Tribune

Dr. John Doucet

Dean, College of Sciences and Technology, Nicholls State University

Dr. Marjorie Esman

Attorney; Former Executive Director, Louisiana American Civil Liberties Union

Tiffany Harvill, CPA

Financial Advisor, Edward Jones

Andy Kopplin

President, CEO, Greater New Orleans Foundation

Michelle Mathew

Development & Communications Manager, The Wallace Center at Winrock International

Tracey Davis McDade

Principal, Mosaic Approach management consultant

Julian Mutter

President Emeritus, Doerr Furniture Company

Adam Norris

Chief Communications Officer, Strategic Advisor to the President, University of New Orleans

Mandy Pumilia

Principal, Picnic Media

Dana Reed

Founding Executive Director, Upturn Arts

Peter Ricchiuti

Assistant Dean, Freeman School of Business, Tulane University

Katharine Ferguson Roberts

Former radio reporter and producer, NPR

Robert Steeg

Managing Partner, The Steeg Law Firm

