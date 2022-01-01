Our People
The Executive Council provides advice and assistance to the management of WWNO New Orleans Public Radio. Its members are elected by the Council from among WWNO’s members, upon nomination by the Council’s Nominating Committee.
Ricardo Thomas, Executive Council Chair
President, Thomas-Waddell Associates, financial consultants; President, Urban League of Louisiana Guild
Zhandra Marìn, Executive Council Vice Chair
Attorney; International Legal Associate, Pan American Group
David T. Baker
Associate Editor, The Louisiana Weekly
Melanie Myers Bronfin
Attorney; Founder, Louisiana Policy Institute for Children
Edgar "Dooky" Chase III
Businessman; Retired attorney and accountant
Jack Davis
Former Publisher, The Hartford Courant; Former Editor, The Times-Picayune/States-Item, The Chicago Tribune
Dr. John Doucet
Dean, College of Sciences and Technology, Nicholls State University
Dr. Marjorie Esman
Attorney; Former Executive Director, Louisiana American Civil Liberties Union
Tiffany Harvill, CPA
Financial Advisor, Edward Jones
Andy Kopplin
President, CEO, Greater New Orleans Foundation
Michelle Mathew
Development & Communications Manager, The Wallace Center at Winrock International
Tracey Davis McDade
Principal, Mosaic Approach management consultant
Julian Mutter
President Emeritus, Doerr Furniture Company
Adam Norris
Chief Communications Officer, Strategic Advisor to the President, University of New Orleans
Mandy Pumilia
Principal, Picnic Media
Dana Reed
Founding Executive Director, Upturn Arts
Peter Ricchiuti
Assistant Dean, Freeman School of Business, Tulane University
Katharine Ferguson Roberts
Former radio reporter and producer, NPR
Robert Steeg
Managing Partner, The Steeg Law Firm