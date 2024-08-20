Joanna Sternberg is the Director of Development and Marketing at WWNO. She has held various positions in fundraising for social services, historic preservation, post-flood recovery, and the performing arts. Prior to her roles in development, Joanna worked in museum education, heading departments in Jackson, Mississippi, New York City, Long Island, and New Orleans.

Outside of the office, Joanna can be found looking for new things to do in New Orleans, whether it’s trying out a new restaurant, visiting an exhibit, or going to see almost anything on a stage. She is also actively trying to up her costume game.