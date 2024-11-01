What’s the best way to use money to help people in need?

The South is receiving hundreds of millions of dollars from historic lawsuits with opioid manufacturers and distributors. Some call it a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. This giant pot of money is meant to help heal the damage caused by the opioid crisis. But our health equity reporter Drew Hawkins reports that in Alabama, medication that can help treat addiction is out of reach for many who need it the most.

Also, guaranteed income is having a moment in the South. Cities have been test running giving people cash and now advocates are looking to turn that into permanent policies. We talk to WWNO’s Aubri Juhasz about how those recent pilots went and the movement’s future.

Our sports and culture reporter Joseph King went to a local high school in Birmingham honoring one of their alumni who’s now a WNBA champion.

This Week’s Gulf States Gem: Red Samurai, a sushi place in a gas station parking lot in Ridgeland, Mississippi.

This episode is hosted by Stephan Bisaha and edited by Priska Neely. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.