You’re panic buying wrong

When dock workers went on strike last month, many people rushed to panic buying. Senior economic mobility reporter Stephan Bisaha reports on the one thing people don’t have to rush to buy. And Eva Tesfaye with partner station WWNO reports on a community that’s fighting an upcoming grain elevator that could disrupt the majority Black neighborhood.

This week’s Gulf States Gem: Red Bluff outside Morgantown, Mississippi.

This episode is hosted by Danny McArthur and edited by Priska Neely. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org .



READ MORE: