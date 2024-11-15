© 2024 WWNO
Gulf States Gumbo
You’re panic buying wrong

By Gulf States Newsroom staff
Published November 15, 2024 at 5:00 AM CST
A sign limiting toilet paper purchases at a Kroger Store in Carmel, Ind., Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy/AP
AP
A sign limiting toilet paper purchases at a Kroger Store in Carmel, Ind., Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

When dock workers went on strike last month, many people rushed to panic buying. Senior economic mobility reporter Stephan Bisaha reports on the one thing people don’t have to rush to buy. And Eva Tesfaye with partner station WWNO reports on a community that’s fighting an upcoming grain elevator that could disrupt the majority Black neighborhood.

This week’s Gulf States Gem: Red Bluff outside Morgantown, Mississippi.

This episode is hosted by Danny McArthur and edited by Priska Neely. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

READ MORE:

A sign indicates a limit on purchases of paper towels in a Target store in this file photograph taken Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Sheridan, Colo.
Economy
Here are 3 questions to ask before panic buying during a supply chain breakdown
Stephan Bisaha
The dock worker strike in October led to some shoppers panic buying the wrong items. Here are tips for how to prep the right way, according to experts.

Holy Cross resident Lindsay Edwards stands amid the long-neglected railroad tracks leading out from the Alabo Street Wharf.
Coastal Desk
Port of New Orleans plans grain terminal in the Lower 9: 'It’s not going to be good for us'
Eva Tesfaye
The Port of New Orleans plans to “revitalize” the Alabo Street Wharf into a terminal for organic grain. Neighbors in Holy Cross are concerned about grain dust, pests, rodents and a steady line of railcars passing right outside their doors.

Gulf States Gumbo Gulf States NewsroomGulf States Gumbo
Gulf States Newsroom staff
See stories by Gulf States Newsroom staff