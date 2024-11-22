© 2024 WWNO
Gulf States Gumbo
Sanitation blues in Alabama's Black Belt

By Gulf States Newsroom staff
Published November 22, 2024 at 5:00 AM CST
Willie and Thelma Perryman’s manufactured house on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, in Letohatchee, Alabama.
Danny McArthur
/
Gulf States Newsroom
Willie and Thelma Perryman’s manufactured house on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, in Letohatchee, Alabama. The home has been here for decades.

This week, we're on the road in Alabama. Environmental Justice reporter Danny McArthur looks at wastewater issues in the Black Belt, reporting that sanitation is a struggle for people who live in manufactured homes. And, senior criminal justice reporter Kat Stromquist visits Birmingham and speaks to Black men's groups, who are responding to a year of deadly gun violence.

Community engagement producer Nellie Beckett also highlights a few of our Gulf States Gems.

This episode is hosted by Kat Stromquist and edited by Tyler Pratt. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

READ MORE:

Willie and Thelma Perryman sit with their young grandson in the front yard of their home on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, in Letohatchee, Alabama.
Coastal Desk
Alabama Black Belt’s sewer crisis a tougher fix for residents in manufactured homes
Danny McArthur
Poor sanitation has long plagued residents in Alabama’s Black Belt. For people with manufactured houses, finding a solution has been more challenging.

Lamar Lawrence and Chris Anderson, of 100 Black Men of Metro Birmingham, pose for a portrait on Oct. 19, 2024, in front of a statue commemorating the Birmingham Children's Crusade during the Civil Rights Movement.
Law
In Birmingham, Black men’s groups work to save young men from the cycle of gun violence
Kat Stromquist
As the city inches closer to its homicide record, community members are trying to address a sense of fatalism and lack of opportunity felt by some young men.

Gulf States Newsroom staff
