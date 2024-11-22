Sanitation blues in Alabama's Black Belt

This week, we're on the road in Alabama. Environmental Justice reporter Danny McArthur looks at wastewater issues in the Black Belt, reporting that sanitation is a struggle for people who live in manufactured homes. And, senior criminal justice reporter Kat Stromquist visits Birmingham and speaks to Black men's groups, who are responding to a year of deadly gun violence.

Community engagement producer Nellie Beckett also highlights a few of our Gulf States Gems.

This episode is hosted by Kat Stromquist and edited by Tyler Pratt. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org .



