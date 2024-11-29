© 2024 WWNO
Gulf States Gumbo
Gulf States Gumbo

Introducing: 'Bitter Jaguar'

By Gulf States Newsroom staff
Published November 29, 2024 at 5:00 AM CST
LSU Cold Case Project

Reporter Drew Hawkins takes over this week’s episode to share an excerpt from his new podcast. Bitter Jaguar: The Shooting of Denver Smith and Leonard Brown is a five-part series about the shooting of two Southern students during a peaceful protest on campus in 1972. Special thanks to the LSU Cold Case Project.

Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the Gulf States Newsroom team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

