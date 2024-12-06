Strike while the iron is hot. Just be quick about it

Traditionally, union strikes have lasted until their demands were met. But in the last decade, unions have taken a new approach to strikes — making them shorter. Economic mobility reporter Stephan Bisaha looks at a nurse’s union who went on strike for just one day .

Also on this week' episode, sports and culture reporter Joseph King talks to transgender students who worry about their safety on college campuses and justice, incarceration and gun violence reporter Kat Stromquist looks into a new report that found Alabama leads the country in “pregnancy criminalization” cases.

This week’s Gulf States Gem: Saltine Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi.

This episode is hosted by community engagement reporter Maya Miller and edited by Priska Neely, with help from Stephan Bisaha. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org .



