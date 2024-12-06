© 2024 WWNO
Gulf States Gumbo
Strike while the iron is hot. Just be quick about it

By Gulf States Newsroom staff
Published December 6, 2024 at 5:00 AM CST
UMC Nurses take inspiration from Taylor Swift at a picket sign-making party on October 24, 2024, ahead of their one-day strike.
Drew Hawkins
/
Gulf States Newsroom
UMC Nurses take inspiration from Taylor Swift at a picket sign-making party on October 24, 2024, ahead of their one-day strike. Swift was in town as part of her “Eras Tour” and the nurses hoped to use the star’s visit to draw more attention to their strike.

Traditionally, union strikes have lasted until their demands were met. But in the last decade, unions have taken a new approach to strikes — making them shorter. Economic mobility reporter Stephan Bisaha looks at a nurse’s union who went on strike for just one day.

Also on this week' episode, sports and culture reporter Joseph King talks to transgender students who worry about their safety on college campuses and justice, incarceration and gun violence reporter Kat Stromquist looks into a new report that found Alabama leads the country in “pregnancy criminalization” cases.

This week’s Gulf States Gem: Saltine Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi.

This episode is hosted by community engagement reporter Maya Miller and edited by Priska Neely, with help from Stephan Bisaha. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

READ MORE:

UMC Nurses hold up picket signs and march during their one-day strike on October 25, 2024.
Economy
One-day strikes are in: Why unions are keeping it short on the picket line
Stephan Bisaha
Strikes can be a double-edged sword. Keeping them short can help workers gain leverage while minimizing the pain for those who don’t have it.

A crowd chants during a protest against the Supreme Court's ruling overturning Roe v. Wade on Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Birmingham, Alabama.
Law
Alabama leads US in 'pregnancy criminalization' cases following Dobbs decision: report
Kat Stromquist
The report’s findings help shed light on the use of criminal laws informed by the idea of fetal personhood, a legal premise gaining traction in the South.

An LGBTQ+ advocate holds a sign that reads “Queer well-being matters” during a Moms For Liberty town hall meeting on Title IX at the North Shelby County Library in Pelham, Alabama, on July 1, 2024.
News
‘A terrible experience’: LGBTQ+ students face challenges amid Alabama’s Title IX, sports ban debate
Joseph King
Transgender students’ rights have come under increased scrutiny with a new school year underway as Alabama continues to push back against new Title IX rules.

Gulf States Newsroom staff
