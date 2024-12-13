2024 Wrapped (southern unions' version)

Hot Labor Summer? Try Hot Labor 2024.

It’s been a big year for unions in the South.

If you’ve been following the labor movement in the region for more than a hot second, you likely know there just aren’t many union wins.

But while membership across the country was at a record low in 2023 — and the numbers are even lower in the South — 2024 saw a historic union victory in Tennessee that could reshape the future of labor across the region.

On this week's episode of the Gulf States Gumbo, we go on a roadtrip look back at the year'’s union wins and losses before peeking ahead to what’s coming up in the new year.

We also have a very special Gulf States Gem that's worth sticking around for until the end.

This episode is hosted and edited by managing editor Priska Neely, with help from Stephan Bisaha. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.