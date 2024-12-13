© 2024 WWNO
Gulf States Gumbo
2024 Wrapped (southern unions' version)

By Gulf States Newsroom staff
Published December 13, 2024 at 5:00 AM CST
LaToya Mero, a nurse at University Medical Center, holds up a sign during the UMC nurses strike rally, on Friday, Oct. 25.
Hot Labor Summer? Try Hot Labor 2024.

It’s been a big year for unions in the South.

If you’ve been following the labor movement in the region for more than a hot second, you likely know there just aren’t many union wins.

But while membership across the country was at a record low in 2023 — and the numbers are even lower in the South — 2024 saw a historic union victory in Tennessee that could reshape the future of labor across the region.

On this week's episode of the Gulf States Gumbo, we go on a roadtrip look back at the year'’s union wins and losses before peeking ahead to what’s coming up in the new year.

We also have a very special Gulf States Gem that's worth sticking around for until the end.

This episode is hosted and edited by managing editor Priska Neely, with help from Stephan Bisaha. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

Gulf States Newsroom staff
