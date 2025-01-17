The Louisiana French Connection

There’s a shortage of specialized nurses who play a critical role in providing care to sexual assault survivors. Particularly in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. They are called sexual assault nurse examiners — or SANEs. Our health equity reporter Drew Hawkins explains that one potential solution is to use telemedicine — but it’s currently not available in the Gulf South .

Also, Louisiana has a long history with the French language. And while most Louisianans no longer speak it, a growing number want their kids to learn. The question is: what kind of French ? WWNO’s Aubri Juhasz takes us to a school down the bayou that’s taking a novel approach — by teaching students to talk like their grandparents.

And we check in on the Cookie Inflation Index.

This week’s gem – Mt Fuji in Tupelo, Mississippi.

