© 2025 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Gulf States Gumbo
Gulf States Gumbo

The Louisiana French Connection

By Gulf States Newsroom staff
Published January 17, 2025 at 5:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
A student points to the French words for alligator at École Pointe-au-Chien on Nov. 14, 2024.
Aubri Juhasz
/
WWNO
A student points to the French words for alligator at École Pointe-au-Chien on Nov. 14, 2024.

There’s a shortage of specialized nurses who play a critical role in providing care to sexual assault survivors. Particularly in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. They are called sexual assault nurse examiners — or SANEs. Our health equity reporter Drew Hawkins explains that one potential solution is to use telemedicine — but it’s currently not available in the Gulf South.

Also, Louisiana has a long history with the French language. And while most Louisianans no longer speak it, a growing number want their kids to learn. The question is: what kind of French? WWNO’s Aubri Juhasz takes us to a school down the bayou that’s taking a novel approach — by teaching students to talk like their grandparents.

And we check in on the Cookie Inflation Index.

This week’s gem – Mt Fuji in Tupelo, Mississippi.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

READ MORE:

Nurse Rebecca Havlik talks to teleSANE Shalotta Sharp at Hearts of Hope, a sexual assault center in Lafayette, Louisiana, on December 4, 2024.
WWNO
The Gulf South needs more sexual assault nurse examiners. Is teleSANE the answer?
Drew Hawkins
While some see telemedicine as a useful tool to help provide care to sexual assault survivors, others believe it's not enough to solve the nursing shortage.

Camille Revillet's PreK class practices math in French, counting boxes and drawing a line to the correct number at École Pointe-au-Chien on Nov. 14, 2024.
Education
At this French immersion school, kids learn to say alligator 3 ways
Aubri Juhasz
Most Louisianans no longer speak French, but many want their kids to learn. A new school down the bayou is teaching students to talk like their grandparents.

CATCH UP ON THE GULF STATES GUMBO

Tags
Gulf States Gumbo Gulf States NewsroomGulf States Gumbo
Gulf States Newsroom staff
See stories by Gulf States Newsroom staff