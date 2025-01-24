The mystery of the missing water bills

Missing water bills can cause headaches for utility customers. Economic mobility reporter Stephan Bisaha tells one Alabama family's story, and looks into how smart water meters can be a solution. Also, reporter Matt Bloom from partner station WWNO reports on a push to close parts of the French Quarter to car traffic in the wake of a truck attack.

This episode is hosted by criminal justice reporter Kat Stromquist and edited by Tyler Pratt. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org .

READ MORE: