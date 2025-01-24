© 2025 WWNO
Gulf States Gumbo
Louisiana schools announce reopening plans after winter storm
Gulf States Gumbo

The mystery of the missing water bills

By Gulf States Newsroom staff
Published January 24, 2025 at 5:00 AM CST
Claire Ahalt stands by a line of hay that cuts across her lawn in Birmingham, Alabama, on Sept. 28, 2023.
Stephan Bisaha
/
Gulf States Newsroom
Claire Ahalt stands by a line of hay that cuts across her lawn in Birmingham, Alabama, on Sept. 28, 2023. The damage to the lawn stems from replacing a leaking service line that wasted 292,000 gallons of water over several months, according to the Birmingham Water Works Board.

Missing water bills can cause headaches for utility customers. Economic mobility reporter Stephan Bisaha tells one Alabama family's story, and looks into how smart water meters can be a solution. Also, reporter Matt Bloom from partner station WWNO reports on a push to close parts of the French Quarter to car traffic in the wake of a truck attack.

This episode is hosted by criminal justice reporter Kat Stromquist and edited by Tyler Pratt. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

READ MORE:

A graphic for the Utility Bill of the Month series from the Gulf States Newsroom. The collage of photos shows a water meter in the top half of the photo. The bottom half shows a person reading over their energy bill.
Business
She owed $7K due to a water leak. Her utility saw the signs but didn’t tell her
Stephan Bisaha
Birmingham Water Works flagged Claire Ahalt’s account for unusually high water use, but she did not find out until asking a utility worker weeks later.

Pedestrians walk past a police barrier in the French Quarter. The New Year's Day attack on Bourbon Street earlier this month has led some residents to call for better pedestrian security in the French Quarter.
WWNO
Should Bourbon Street be a 24/7 pedestrian mall? Truck attack reignites old debate
Matt Bloom
Since the attack, calls have grown for the city to rethink safety and security in the Quarter.

CATCH UP ON THE GULF STATES GUMBO

Gulf States Newsroom staff
See stories by Gulf States Newsroom staff