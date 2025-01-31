© 2025 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Gulf States Gumbo
Gulf States Gumbo

Rich soil. Dirty problem. Expensive fix.

By Gulf States Newsroom staff
Published January 31, 2025 at 5:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Stephen Moeller, of RioVation, demonstrates how his company’s equipment uses microorganisms to treat waste on Monday, October 28, 2024, in Tyler, Alabama.
Danny McArthur
/
Gulf States Newsroom
Stephen Moeller, of RioVation, demonstrates how his company’s equipment uses microorganisms to treat waste on Monday, October 28, 2024, in Tyler, Alabama. Moeller’s company is working with the Black Belt Unincorporated Wastewater Program to come up with solutions to onsite wastewater problems.

Alabama’s Black Belt has been dealing with sanitation issues for a long time, and now residents are creating ways to solve their problem. Our Environmental justice reporter Danny McArthur has been investigating these issues for years and tells us more. We also find out what Louisiana is doing with empty homeless encampments with the Super Bowl a week away. This week’s Gulf States Gem: The McWane Science Center in Birmingham, Alabama.

This episode is hosted by sports and culture reporter Joseph King and edited by Stephan Bisaha. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

READ MORE:

Stephen Moeller, of RioVation, demonstrates how his company’s equipment uses microorganisms to treat waste on Monday, October 28, 2024, in Tyler, Alabama.
WWNO
Amid sewage issues, a nonprofit is helping Alabama Black Belt residents find solutions
Danny McArthur
As the region grapples with poor sanitation, groups like the Black Belt Unincorporated Wastewater Program are taking it upon themselves to address the issue.

CATCH UP ON THE GULF STATES GUMBO

Tags
Gulf States Gumbo Gulf States NewsroomGulf States Gumbo
Gulf States Newsroom staff
See stories by Gulf States Newsroom staff