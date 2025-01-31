Rich soil. Dirty problem. Expensive fix.

Alabama’s Black Belt has been dealing with sanitation issues for a long time , and now residents are creating ways to solve their problem. Our Environmental justice reporter Danny McArthur has been investigating these issues for years and tells us more. We also find out what Louisiana is doing with empty homeless encampments with the Super Bowl a week away. This week’s Gulf States Gem : The McWane Science Center in Birmingham, Alabama.

This episode is hosted by sports and culture reporter Joseph King and edited by Stephan Bisaha. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org .

