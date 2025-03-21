© 2025 WWNO
What billions spent on data centers means for Mississippi

By Gulf States Newsroom staff
Published March 21, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
In this file photo, a data center owned by Amazon Web Services, front right, is under construction next to the Susquehanna nuclear power plant in Berwick, Pa., on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2024.
Ted Shaffrey/AP
/
AP
In this file photo, a data center owned by Amazon Web Services, front right, is under construction next to the Susquehanna nuclear power plant in Berwick, Pa., on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2024. Data centers are often built by power plants because of their immense electricity needs.

Tech companies have pledged hundreds of billions of dollars to build new data centers. These centers are the backbone behind AI and are being built across the country – including two record-setting $10 billion dollar projects in Mississippi. But while billions being invested in communities might sound great, our economic mobility reporter Stephan Bisaha reports they create few permanent jobs.

A new collection of essays, art and poetry by men incarcerated at the Mississippi State Penitentiary — best known as Parchman Farm — is shedding light on one of the country's most notorious prison units. It's the culmination of a more than three year effort that began shortly after the most violent period in Parchman's history. Mississippi Public Broadcasting’s Michael McEwen has that story.

And Louisiana has carried out its first-ever nitrogen gas execution — the second state to use that method to put someone to death, after Alabama. Our criminal justice reporter Kat Stromquist reports the execution of Jessie Hoffman Jr. is the state's first in 15 years.

This week’s Gulf States Gem: the meatloaf at Ajax Diner in Oxford, Mississippi.

This episode is hosted and written by Stephan Bisaha. The podcast was produced by Danny McArthur, Kat Stromquist, Orlando Flores Jr. and Tyler Taboada Pratt. Joseph King is the social producer. Nellie Beckett is our audience engagement producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

READ MORE:

Bill Hannah, president of the East Mississippi Development Corporation, looks across the 300 acres that will eventually be a new data center campus in Meridian, Mississippi, on Jan. 19, 2025.
WWNO
Data centers bring billions to Mississippi. Are the investments worth the risk?
Stephan Bisaha
State leaders have lauded the beginning of two new projects, but some industry experts said they come with big power demands and few permanent jobs.

Jessie Hoffman Jr., 46, is scheduled to be executed on March 18, 2025.
WWNO
Louisiana executes Jessie Hoffman by nitrogen gas in 1st use of death penalty in 15 years
Kat Stromquist
With Hoffman’s execution, Louisiana joins Alabama as the only other state in the U.S. to use the controversial gas method on a person condemned to death.

