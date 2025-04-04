HBCUs and the next generation of environmental activists

How are HBCU students working to respond to a changing climate? Environment and communities reporter Danny McArthur spoke to a few of them at a conference in New Orleans to find out.

On this week's episode, Danny joins host Joseph King to dig a little deeper on the historical connection between those universities and environmental justice.

This week’s Gulf States Gem: Danny's picks for Indian food around the South.

This episode is hosted by sports and culture reporter Joseph King. The podcast was produced by Stephan Bisaha, Kat Stromquist, Danny McArthur, Orlando Flores Jr. and Tyler Taboada Pratt. Joseph King is the social producer. Nellie Beckett is our audience engagement producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.



