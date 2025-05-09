How Louisiana continues to change the sports world

On this week's episode, we round the bases with a couple of sports stories, like a "torpedo bat" design giving baseball players newfound power.

But what is it about these bats that allows players to hit the ball so deep? WWNO's and WRKF’s Alana Schreiber visited Marucci Sports, a bat manufacturer in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to find out.

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Khalen Saunders says football should be open for everybody. That’s why the two-time Super Bowl champion says his youth football camp is inclusive to the queer community.

Our sports and culture reporter Joseph King talked to Saunders about how his allyship intersects with football.

This week’s Gulf States Gem: Hog Heaven in Laurel, Mississippi.

This episode is hosted and written by Joseph King. He's also our social producer. The podcast was produced by Stephan Bisaha, Orlando Flores Jr., Kat Stromquist and Ryan Vasquez. Nellie Beckett is our audience engagement producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

