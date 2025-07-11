The Dutch solved their opioid crisis. Can their approach work in the Gulf South?

As thousands in the United States die from opioid overdoses each year, the Dutch responded to their own opioid crisis by changing their approach. That included embracing harm reduction and an integrated public health model to policing drug use.

In this week’s episode, public health reporter Drew Hawkins takes us to the Netherlands, where he explores how these different tactics could work in the Gulf South.

And for this week’s Gulf States Gem : Drew went to Dutch Carnaval in a small village in the Netherlands.

This episode is hosted and written by public health reporter Drew Hawkins. The podcast was produced by Stephan Bisaha, Kat Stromquist, Orlando Flores Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Joseph King is our social producer. Nellie Beckett is our audience engagement producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

