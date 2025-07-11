© 2025 WWNO
The Dutch solved their opioid crisis. Can their approach work in the Gulf South?

By Gulf States Newsroom staff
Published July 11, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Mainline staff prepare syringes of “fake heroin” during a safe-injection training at the Mainline offices in Amsterdam on Thursday, March 6, 2025. Mainline is a harm reduction organization in the Netherlands that is supported by both city and national funding.

As thousands in the United States die from opioid overdoses each year, the Dutch responded to their own opioid crisis by changing their approach. That included embracing harm reduction and an integrated public health model to policing drug use.

In this week’s episode, public health reporter Drew Hawkins takes us to the Netherlands, where he explores how these different tactics could work in the Gulf South.

And for this week’s Gulf States Gem: Drew went to Dutch Carnaval in a small village in the Netherlands.

This episode is hosted and written by public health reporter Drew Hawkins. The podcast was produced by Stephan Bisaha, Kat Stromquist, Orlando Flores Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Joseph King is our social producer. Nellie Beckett is our audience engagement producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

READ MORE:

Public Health
Going Dutch: Harm reduction is embraced in the Netherlands but struggles in the US
Drew Hawkins
The Netherlands has proven drug use harm reduction works. So why does it still face stigma, criminalization and political resistance in the Gulf South?

GGD social worker Mohamed Bakayan (left) and Dutch police officer Bob Blankenzee (right) talk with a woman drinking from a bottle of wine on a bench in Amsterdam, Netherlands on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.
Public Health
Netherlands police embrace a public health approach to drugs. Will it work in the South?
Drew Hawkins
Despite the opioid crisis’ deadly toll, U.S police treat drug use as a criminal issue. But in the Netherlands, a public health approach has seen better results.

