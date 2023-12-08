“Little Voices, Big Ideas" explores the rich and often surprising content of children’s books—and ways to have meaningful conversations about big ideas in little books with the children in our lives. The podcast funded by a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities. Hosted by mother of two young boys and literacy educator, Sarah DeBacher, and with contributions from humanities scholars Drs. Helen Taylor, Thomas Wartenberg, and Freddi Evans, each episode offers historical, philosophical, and cultural connections, as well as practical advice for parents that will help listeners go beyond the bedtime story. “Little Voices, Big Ideas” is a partnership project of PRIME TIME Family Reading, the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities, and WWNO New Orleans.
Maurice Sendak’s classic children’s book, Where the Wild Things Are, takes readers on an extraordinary journey into the imagination of the wildest thing…
There’s plenty of attention given to the pursuit of “happily ever after” in stories of all sorts. But how should we go about acquiring happiness? Is there…
Of all the difficult subjects deserving of discussion with children, race and racism are perhaps the most required, and least easy to address. In fact,…
The big bad wolf shows up in many forms in children’s stories--even disguised as grandma--with the intention of teaching children to be wary of the bad…
Episode 2 of “Little Voices, Big Ideas,” makes the case for discussing the big ideas found in the book that everyone loves to love--or loves to hate--Shel…
In episode 1 of “Little Voices, Big Ideas,” we take on the Cinderella myth through Fanny’s Dream a retelling of that tale by Caralyn Buehner. Mother and…