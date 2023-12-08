“Little Voices, Big Ideas" explores the rich and often surprising content of children’s books—and ways to have meaningful conversations about big ideas in little books with the children in our lives. The podcast funded by a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities. Hosted by mother of two young boys and literacy educator, Sarah DeBacher, and with contributions from humanities scholars Drs. Helen Taylor, Thomas Wartenberg, and Freddi Evans, each episode offers historical, philosophical, and cultural connections, as well as practical advice for parents that will help listeners go beyond the bedtime story. “Little Voices, Big Ideas” is a partnership project of PRIME TIME Family Reading, the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities, and WWNO New Orleans.